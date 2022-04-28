New Delhi: Former India middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh reckons that Virat Kohli needs to become a free-flowing personality again to be able to become the kind of player that he has been for India for over a decade now. Having already proved himself to be the best of his era, Yuvraj thinks if he can change himself to what he was earlier, it will automatically reflect in his game.Also Read - Not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni- Kapil Dev Wants to Bowl to KL Rahul

"Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game. He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years," said Yuvraj in the first part of an upcoming two-phase interview on 'Home of Heroes' show on the newly-launched sports channel Sports18 to be aired at 7 pm on April 29.

Kohli is going through a tough phase in his career with a string of low scores in the IPL 2022 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore that includes a couple of golden ducks as well. His knock in the last game against Rajasthan Royals, where the Indian batter was dismissed for 9 (10) off a short ball from Prasidh Krishna showed he is scratchy and could barely find the middle of the bat.

With the T20 World Cup 2022 set to be held in Australia, it is important for India that their star batter gets back in form that will do a world of good to India’s chances of winning the World Cup.