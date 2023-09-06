Home

This is the most hilarious interview of Yuvraj ever?

Yuvi and Kohli during a partnership (Image: BCCI/File Photo)

Mumbai: Without a doubt, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is arguably the best white-ball cricketer during his prime. He was the player of the series in the 2011 ODI World Cup. He also holds the rare distinction of hitting six sixes in an over in an international game. He did it against England in the inaugural T20 World Cup. Recently, Yuvraj was on a show where he was asked to speak about former India captain Virat Kohli as he has shared the dressing-room with him during his playing days. Yuvraj, in a hilarious manner, referred to Kohli as ‘Kanjoos’ (It means miser). Yuvraj said this during a conversation on Radio Mirchi.

