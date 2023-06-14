Home

Yuvraj Singh HILARIOUSLY Trolls Shubman Gill Over His VIRAL PICS With Manchester City Stars

Yuvraj claimed that he was not aware that Gill is a Man City fan and was of the opinion that the latter likes PSG.

Yuvi Roasts Gill

London: Yuvraj Singh is known to be a lovable character off-the-field and his love for football is no secret. Recently, when India opener Shubman Gill posted pictures with Manchester City stars, Yuvraj poked fun at him. Yuvraj claimed that he was not aware that Gill is a Man City fan and was of the opinion that the latter likes PSG. Gill was present at the Wembley Stadium in London for the FA Cup final along with former India captain Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav, where Manchester City beat their arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 to lift their second trophy of the season.

Here is Gill’s viral post with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Yuvraj, who is also Gill’s mentor took a dig at him and wrote,” I thought u were a psg fan”?

Meanwhile, India batter Shubman Gill has been fined 115 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Gill was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Gill’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred after the fourth day’s play when Gill criticised the umpiring decision for his dismissal in the second innings of the match on social media. Gill too accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

