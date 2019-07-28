Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals: Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh is having a great time in Canada playing the Global T20 league for Toronto Nationals. In his second match of the league against the Edmonton Royals, Yuvraj played a brilliant 21-ball 35 cameo to help Toronto gun down a mammoth 192 in a 19-over game. The southpaw’s innings was laced with three fours and three sixes. But, it was one of his maximums that caught our attention. It was when Yuvraj hit Shadab Khan for probably the flattest six ever. It was a half-punch from Yuvraj off a low full toss and the ball was timed right out of the middle of the bat. To everyone’s surprise, it easily cleared the ropes and was a six.

Here is the six of Yuvraj:

Meanwhile, ahead of their game against Edmonton Royals, Yuvraj was seen playing a prank on Ben Cutting and Erin Holland. This happened while Erin was interviewing ‘hubby’ Ben Cutting. Yuvraj, who in all probability was doing laps crashed into the interview and asked ‘when are you guys getting married?’ It seemed like a prank which did not offend anyone while one and all seemed to like it.

Once Yuvraj departed, it was Manpreet Gony whose 12-ball 33 took Toronto over the line with 13 balls to spare.

Rodrigo Thomas, Calum MacLeod, Yuvraj Singh (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kieron Pollard, Ravinderpal Singh, Chris Green, Mark Montfort, Jeremy Gordon, Salman Nazar, Manpreet Gony

Playing XINavneet Dhaliwal, Richie Berrington, Faf du Plessis (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Cutting, Shadab Khan, James Neesham, Safyaan Sharif, Anshuman Rath (wk), Kyle Phillip, Akash Gill