Global T20 Canada: Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh seems to be making most of his stay in Canada. The veteran cricketer is in Canada for the ongoing Global T20 League. He is a part of the Toronto Nationals. Ahead of their game against Edmonton Royals, Yuvraj was seen playing a prank on Ben Cutting and Erin Holland. This happened while Erin was interviewing ‘hubby’ Ben Cutting. Yuvraj, who in all probability was doing laps crashed into the interview and asked ‘why was Cutting not running?’ It seemed like a prank which did not offend anyone while one and all seemed to like it.

Here is the video of the moment.

Meanwhile, Toronto won the match by two wickets. Yuvraj hit a 21-ball 36 blitz. His innings was laced with three fours and three sixes.

Speaking after Toronto Nationals win on Saturday, Yuvraj Singh said: “Yeah, it was a great performance. I thought we lost the game… but Manpreet Gony’s hitting in the end and smart batting from Monfort and Salman Nazar… these guys pulled it off in the end.

The celebrated all-rounder added: “I am loving it. They gave me some flak for my slow batting last game. I am sure Toronto will be happy when they sleep tonight that I hit a few sixes and we won the game.”

Earlier, Faf du Plessis had to lead Edmonton Royals in the absence of Kane Williamson. The South Africa skipper hit a breathtaking 28 and the likes of Ben Cutting (43 from 24), James Neesham (20 from 12) and Shadab Khan (36 from 17) chipped in to help the Royals post 191 for 6 in 19 overs.