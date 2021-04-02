A decade after MS Dhoni-led India to its second World Cup crown in 2011, Yuvraj Singh – who was at the non-striker’s end when Dhoni hit the winning six – breaks his silence on it. Calling it as a job well done, Yuvraj said winning matters, but winning in style matters a little more. Also Read - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Feature in AB De Villiers All-Time IPL XI

"Winning matters but winning in style matters a little more. That's the difference between taking a winning single and sending the ball into the stands. It was indeed a job done well," said while speaking to The Hindu.

Yuvraj thanked God for allowing him to be a part of two World Cup wins.

“God has indeed been very kind to me. I’ve been part of two World Cup triumphs and each one gives me an added reason to feel good about contributing to the team,” Yuvraj said.

Dhoni remained 91 unbeaten in the match as he took India over the line in a 274 chase. Dhoni’s knock was laced with eight fours and two sixes. The hosts won the game by six wickets and 10 balls to spare after getting off to a poor start.

India lost Virender Sehwag for a duck and Sachin Tendulkar could not get going as well as he scored 18. Gautam Gambhir (88) then stitched an 83-run stand with Virat Kohli to get India’s chase back on track. Gambhir also put on 109 runs with Dhoni to get India close to victory.

Yuvraj – who had already sealed the man of the tournament before the match – for his brilliance with the bat and ball was held back. Dhoni promoted himself ahead of Yuvraj in the batting order, despite Yuvraj being in top-form. It is hailed as a Dhoni masterstroke and is spoken off years after the match.

India 277 for 4 (Gambhir 97, Dhoni 91*) beat Sri Lanka 274 for 6 (Jayawardene 103*, Sangakkara 48) by six wickets