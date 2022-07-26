Chandigarh: On the occasion of the 23rd commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas to celebrate the victory of the Kargil War in 1999, citizens of India from all walks of live paid tribute to the martyrs. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter and paid a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during the war. Yuvraj also said that the nation would be forever be indebted to their sacrifices.Also Read - Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: History, Significance And Celebration. Here Is What You Should Know

Yuvraj, who has played a lot of cricket matches against the arch-rivals during his playing days, wrote: "Paying my tributes to the courageous martyrs of the Kargil war who selflessly protected our motherland 🙏🏻 We will always be indebted to our armed forces. Jai Hind.

Paying my tributes to the courageous martyrs of the Kargil war who selflessly protected our motherland 🙏🏻 We will always be indebted to our armed forces. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 26, 2022

Also Read - 'Total Domination'- Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh React to Team India's Emphatic Victory Over England in 1st ODI

Known for his six-hitting abilities, Yuvraj remains one of the rare cricketers to have hit six sixes in an over. He did it against Stuart Broad of England during the 2007 inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. Four years later, Yuvraj went on to win the player of the series award in the 2011 50-overs World Cup in India. He was the star performer as India under MS Dhoni went on to lift the crown for the second time.

After retiring recently, Yuvraj is still part of the India Legends team and is seen spending most of his time with his family.