Yuvraj Singh Picks Among Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya For India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Captaincy; Explains Why

Rohit Sharma made a return to the Indian T20I side after more than a year against Afghanistan in the ongoing series.

Rohit Sharma is likely to lead India in T29 World Cup 2024.

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh picked up Rohit Sharma over Hardik Pandya as the national team captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, putting a full stop on the leadership debate that has been doing the rounds for long. The debate arose after Rohit decided to not play a single T20I for India in 2023 with Hardik leading the side. Even though the former Mumbai Indians skipper returned to the Indian T20I side for more than a year, whether he will be playing in the mega showpiece in six month’s time, it is still unclear.

Yuvraj explained why he instantly backed Rohit for the job. “You need a very good captain. Someone who can make crucial decisions on the fly and bring back the team if things go wrong, Yuvraj told The Telegraph on the sidelines of the inauguration of Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence.

“Rohit’s track record speaks for itself. Five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians and leading India to the ODI World Cup final are testaments to his leadership skills. “He’s got the experience, the know-how,” he added. Meanwhile, there is still no update on Hardik’s injury that he sustained during the ODI World Cup last year.

Since his injury against Bangladesh, Hardik hasn’t played a single game for India, thereby missing series against Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan. While many expected him to be fit by this time, it looks like the all-rounder will directly make an appearance with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

The Player of the Series in 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj also felt the need to create future leaders and keep them in the pipeline from now. The former southpaw felt Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill should take up the leadership baton in T20Is and 50-over cricket in future

“We need someone who can lead for at least eight years,” Yuvraj explained. “Having two strong options ready is crucial.” Meanwhile, the Indian team will be looking to seal the T20I series against Afghanistan on Sunday in the second game in Indore.

India have won the first game in Mohali by six wickets, thanks to an unbeaten half-century from Shivam Dube.

