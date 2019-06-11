Veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement on Monday bringing down the curtains to his 17-year-long career. He has inarguably been one of India’s all-time greats. The World Cup winner drew wishes from all quarters be it his colleagues or Bollywood or politicians. India opener Rohit Sharma who has shared the dressing room with Yuvraj in the past had congratulated the southpaw and wished him all the luck for his future ahead. To this, Yuvraj came up with a reply which is heartbreaking for fans. “You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend,” read Yuvi’s response to Rohit’s post.

You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend ❤️ — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2019

This season Yuvraj was a part of Mumbai Indians where Rohit was the captain and they clinched the title.

Fans also reacted to Yuvi’s post:

You two better make me smile next time you meet. I cried enough today ❤ — Akshαtα ツ 🤟🏻 (@AkshataTweets) June 10, 2019

We know Yuvi loves Rohit’s cheeks more than anyone else 😚 — Sujith Kolap (@KolapSujith) June 10, 2019

“LEGEND”@ImRo45 you got to prove his words and I know you will.❤ — इच्छा✨ (@Ikshya45) June 10, 2019

The Player of the tournament in ICC World Cup 2011 has also decided to call it quits from first-class cricket. He will now look to pursue a freelancing career in ICC approved tournaments. “He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying to PTI. Yuvraj himself also said clarified during his conference that he would be playing this kind of cricket.