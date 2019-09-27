Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has broken silence on his India non-selection in an interview with AajTak. Despite clearing the yo-yo test, Yuvraj was asked to play domestic cricket and was not picked to play for India. 37-year-old Yuvraj has blamed the selection committee for not being transparent in dealing with his case.

Yuvraj reveals how no one from the team management explained to him the scenario that youngsters would be preferred over senior players. “Never thought that I would be dropped after being the man of the match in 2 games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy 2017. I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series, said Yuvraj Singh.

“Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket. They actually thought that I wouldn’t be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards…yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses,” said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj Singh has been a two-time World Cup winner for India and in both the wins (World T20 2007, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup), he played a pivotal role with the bat and the ball. During 2007 inaugural World T20, Yuvraj hit six sixes off Stuart Broad of six balls, a feat very rarely achieved in international cricket.