He nearly did a repeat of 2007! Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock as he hit a breathtaking 52* off 22 balls against South Africa Legends on Saturday at Raipur. Yuvraj looked in ominous touch as he hit four consecutive sixes during his innings. After the game, Yuvraj reacted and revealed why he did not go for the fifth six and instead wanted a single. Also Read - India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Star as IND-L Beat SA-L by 56 Runs in Road Safety World Series Game

Yuvraj revealed that he could have gone for the fifth but decided against it as he realised he needed to be on strike with two overs left. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Hits Four Consecutive Sixes in Road Safety Series Game Against South Africa | WATCH VIDEO

“I was looking to hit the fifth consecutive six because I remember that there was one dot ball in the over. And I was waiting for the bowler to bowl in my areas.” Also Read - EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series Match 11: England Legends vs South African Legends - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium at 7 PM IST March 11 Thursday

“So after the fourth sixes, I was looking for fifth six but there were also two overs to go so I decided to rotate the strike and bat till the end to have a big score. The wicket was really good and the South had won the last game. So I wanted to bat till the end and am happy to do that,” said Yuvraj while replying to a query from ANI after the match.

Yuvraj also reckoned it would bring happiness to the fans and admitted that it felt like he was playing for the country all over again.

India Legends registered a thumping 57-run win over South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday. South Africa, chasing 205 to win, could manage just 148 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

During the game, Sachin Tendulkar also impressed fans with his strokeplay. He hit a brilliant 60 off 37 balls as India Legends posted a mammoth 204 for seven in 20 overs.

India would now play the semi-final and would hope to lift the crown.