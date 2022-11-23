Yuvraj Singh Receives A Legal Notice From Goa Government Over Homestay

Former India cricketer has been asked to appear before the deputy director on December 8 at 11 a.m. to defend his interest.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh finds himself into legal trouble after allegedly failing to list his property in Goa with the Tourism Department.

The notice mentioned that the Twitter and website links where the cricketer has offered booking of villa for people. “It has come to the notice that your residential premises located at Varchawada, Morjim, Pernem, Goa are allegedly functioning as a homestay and is being marketed on online platforms like `Airbnb`,”

The Tourism Department, through this notice, has said that in order to operate a hotel/guest house, every person has to apply for registration to the prescribed authority in the prescribed manner.

Noting that a surprise inspection was conducted by department officials at the bungalow on November 11, it said: “Notice is hereby given to you as to why penal action should not be initiated against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982.”

“If no reply is received within the said date mentioned in this notice, it will be assumed that the grounds mentioned in this notice are correct and on such assumption under Section 22 or in violation of any of the provisions of this Act you shall be punishable with a fine which may extend upto Rs 1 lakh,” it further said.