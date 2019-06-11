Veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh brought down the curtains on his 17-year-long career as he announced his retirement from international cricket in Mumbai. Once the news spread, fans from across the globe started pouring in wishes and congratulatory wishes, not just cricketers even Bollywood thanked the World Cup hero. India captain Virat Kohli who is currently in England wished Yuvraj Singh happy second innings and also thanked him for the memories he has given. Yuvraj Singh has responded to Kohli and has wished him all the luck for the ongoing World Cup. “Thanks king Kohli ! Wish you all the best for the World Cup,” read Yuvi’s response.

Thanks king Kohli ! Wish you all the best for the World Cup 🏟 🙏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2019

“Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion,” Kohli thanked Yuvi earlier.

Here is how fans got thrilled:

You were, you are n will always be our champion.. Thank you for giving us the world cup 😫 — Rimmi (@iluv_bebo) June 10, 2019

#Kohli was the one who made #yuvi back to the team when he takes full role as a captain. Best friends for a reason💪😍 — Izhaan ul huq (@izhantweetz) June 10, 2019

@Yuvistrong121 You are our Rockstar. We feel proud as an Indian when looking at Ambassador like you. You’ve given many unforgettable moments in Cricket History. Hats off to you and Wishing you the Best of your life ahead!! You are an Inspiration to us.Thank you @Yuvistrong121 — Mayur Sharma (@MayurSh25982515) June 10, 2019

“After a 17-year-old long journey in international cricket, I have finally decided to move on.” he thanked Sourav Ganguly, his first international captain, for giving him the chance to play in Indian colours. He also thanked his idol Sachin Tendulkar who has always been a great source of support for the cricketer.

In his farewell speech, he also shared his post-retirement plan of helping cancer patients and spreading awareness about the disease. He shared some memories from the ICC World Cup 2011 which India won, riding on his stupendous performance throughout the tournament.