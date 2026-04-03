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Yuvraj Singh reveals he will never do THIS thing, says I dont want to...

Yuvraj Singh reveals he will never do THIS thing, says ‘ I don’t want to…’

Yuvraj Singh reveals why he will never try something important in his career. Take a look and read the full story.

Yuvraj Singh reveals something very important

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has explained why he has not done commentary till now. He said he does not want to work with people who made personal comments about him in the past.

Yuvraj Singh not interested in becoming a commentator

After retirement, Yuvraj spends his time playing golf and coaching players. Many former cricketers choose commentary, but he is not interested in it.

He clearly said that he does not plan to become a commentator because of his past experiences.

“Now that I have retired, let me speak about the issue. The real issue is that those people who made remarks about me, not on cricket, but rather personal statements. I understand what you mean when you talk about the game. When you get personal, you always remember that,” Yuvraj Singh said.

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Yuvraj Singh reveals real reason behind not choosing commentary

“I don’t want to sit with the people who passed personal remarks about me. That’s the main reason I don’t want to do commentary. Commentary is a great place to speak about the game and how it has evolved. That is the main reason I don’t want to do commentary,” he added.

Yuvraj Singh advises Sanju Samson on batting techniques

Yuvraj said he trained with Sanju Samson and found a small mistake in his batting technique. “Sanju had reached that stage where he felt he was not finding a place in the XI. He had scored two hundreds in South Africa, so I felt… the conversation I had with him happened in 2024 when India won that World Cup in Barbados. In that World Cup, Sanju was not playing. I had been watching his batting for 2-3 IPL seasons. I told him we would speak whenever he had time.”

“So my issue with Sanju was, you have to improve your footwork. If you don’t improve your footwork, you will consistently land in trouble. Scoring runs or not is different, but you have to improve your footwork. I gave him some ideas on how to improve it.”

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