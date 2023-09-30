Home

Yuvraj Singh Reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s Golden Advice To Team India During 2011 World Cup

The legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar helped Men in Blue to won the ODI World Cup trophy after 28 years.

Sachin Tendulkar with Indian flag after India won the 2011 World Cup. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Legendary Indian all-rounder and 2007 World T20I and 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has revealed crucial advice given by legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar during their historic 2011 mega event campaign.

Yuvraj Singh who won the Player of the Tournament award in India’s World Cup victory campaign has said that master blaster Tendulkar has suggested to him that he should eliminate the huge home crowd pressure.

This incident happened when India lost against South Africa. After this, the media and the crowd started to question the Indian side for their poor outing against the Proteas.

Also, Yuvraj also claimed that the team faced heavy backlash from the media and that made legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar urge everyone to stop watching TV and reading the news so that they focus on their World Cup campaign.

Eventually this golden advice by the Indian legend Tendulkar helped as Men in Blue won the prestigious trophy after 28 years.

In a recent interaction with The Week, Yuvraj Singh shared the legendary advice shared by the Indian legend. “We were trying to focus on the game, and in the World Cup, we had lost to South Africa – a game we should have won. The media started to go berserk. Sachin sat down with the team and said, ‘We need to stop watching television, stop reading the papers. Use our headphones when we are going through crowds in airports. Just focus on the World Cup’. The team agreed, we just followed that and it really worked.”

Team India will play their first ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match against defending champions England on 30th September at Guwahati. Whereas the Men in Blue start their campaign against Australia on 8th October at Chennai.

India’s World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

