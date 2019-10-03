Former batsman Yuvraj Singh, on Thursday, took a Nostalgia trip way back to the year 2000, when he was selected for the Indian cricket team for the first time. Yuvraj made his debut during the 2000 ICC Knockout Champions Trophy in Nairobi, a tournament in which India reached the final but lost to New Zealand is the summit clash.

But the tournament witnessed the introduction of two young and promising cricketers, who would go on to rule world cricket for the next decade – Yuvraj and Zaheer Khan. In the picture, Yuvraj is seen standing alongside Rahul Dravid and former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya in India formals.

“Major throwback to getting selected for the first time to play for team India,” Yuvraj’s post stated.

Yuvraj made his debut against Kenya, but got to bat in his first innings in the game against Australia. The left-handed batsman – then yet to turn 19, scored a brilliant 84, contributing to India’s 20-run win in the first quarterfinal. Yuvraj walloped to 50 off just 46 balls with 12 boundaries, helping India to 265/9, chasing which, then then-World Champions were bowled out for 245.

Yuvraj went on to score 8701 runs across 304 ODIs for India and was named the Player of the Series during their 2011 World Cup Triumph. He also emerged the star for India during their maiden T20 World Cup win in 2007, where he racked up 148 runs, including the famous six sixes against England off the bowling of Stuart Broad.

Having last played for India in June 2017, Yuvraj, On June 10 earlier this year, announced his retirement from international cricket marking the end of a 19-year-long career.