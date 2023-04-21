Home

Yuvraj Singh Slams Rinku Singh And Mandeep Singh After Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has slammed KKR in form batter Rinku Singh and Mandeep after Kolkata Knight Riders lost against struggling Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League 2023 on Thursday. After five back-to-back defeats, David Warner led Delhi finally opened their account in the 2023 season of cash-rich league.

Delhi beat two times trophy winner KKR in match no 28 of the IPL 2023 which was played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Kolkata suffered a batting collapse as they lost nine wickets on 96 runs.

Rinku Singh, who earlier slammed back-to-back five sixes against Gujarat Titans only managed to score six runs on eight balls. Talking about Kolkata’s innings on Twitter, former India all-rounder Yuvraj said that he was not happy with the batting performances of premier batters Rinku and Mandeep Singh.

“Not happy with @mandeep and @rinkusingh235 approach in this situation Not matter how high your on confidence u got too cut out the risk to create a partnership when wickts are falling Need to stick to one-day mindset till the 15th. Caus u have @Russell12A Comin at the end #kkrvsdel,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Not hppy with @mandeep and @rinkusingh235 approch in this situation Not mattr how high your on confidenc u got too cut out the risk to creat a ptnrship when wickts are falling Need to stick to one day mindset till the 15 th . Caus u have @Russell12A Comin at the end #kkrvsdel — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 20, 2023

Both Mandeep Singh and Rinku Singh were dismissed by Axar Patel, who scored the winning runs for Delhi. The bowler picked up two wickets from his three overs spell in the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now lock horns against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings which will be played on April 23 at Eden Gardens Kolkata.

