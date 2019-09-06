Known for his hilarious pranks and fun-making habits during his playing days – former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was quite a character in the team back in his time. The 2011 World Cup hero never shied away from taking a fun dig at his teammates and on his opponents with his wit and humour. On Friday, Yuvraj once again took a fun dig on Team India’s nagging No. 4 problem on his good friend and old teammate Harbhajan Singh’s latest post on Twitter. Bhajji threw his weight behind Sanju Samson to bat in that position in one-day internationals. Samson smashed a 48-ball 91 in scripting a fine win India A’s 36-run victory over South Africa A, batting at No. 3.

“Why not Sanju Samson at number 4 in odi.. with good technique and a good head on his shoulders.. well played today anyways against SA A,” Harbhajan said in a tweet. Replying to his long-time former teammate, Yuvraj said: “Top order is very strong bro they don’t need no. 4 batsman.” He followed it up with a laughing emoticon.

Why not @IamSanjuSamson at number 4 in odi.. with good technique and good head on his shoulders.. well played today anyways against SA A — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2019

Top order is very strong bro they don’t need no 4 batsman 🤣 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 6, 2019



Iyer batted at number five during the recently-concluded ODI series in the West Indies and scored 71 and 65 in the two innings he played and impressed both head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli.

At the World Cup earlier this year, India struggled to find their right No. 4 batsman as both K.L. Rahul and Vijay Shankar failed. While in Tests, India don’t have the problem of who will bat at No.4 with Kohli making the position his own, the opening slots have been a worry for quite some time.

With Prithvi Shaw suspended, India went with just two openers — K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal — for the two-Test series in against the Windies. While Agarwal did seem to be in control, Rahul didn’t play any substantial knock.

Rahul managed scores of 44, 38, 13 and 6 in four innings in the Caribbean islands; he wasted opportunities to convert starts in the first Test in Antigua and didn’t get starts in the next game in Jamaica. He hasn’t managed a 50+ score since his 149 against England at the Oval 12 innings back.