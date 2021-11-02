New Delhi: Following India’s shambolic show in the ongoing T20 World Cup, ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh is all set to make a comeback in the blues soon. Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj revealed that he got a lot of messages asking him to make a comeback after India’s debacle in the marquee tournament, and hence on public demand, he would return.Also Read - Wasim Akram Reckons Virat Kohli's Team India Take IPL Seriously & Not International Cricket

Yuvraj took to his social media accounts on Monday night to announce he'll return to the field "on public demand" in February next year.

This also means that he would miss out on the Road Safety World Series that takes place during that time of the year. Yuvraj shared a video on Instagram of his last international ton with a patriotic Bollywood song 'Teri Mitti' playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

This would come as a piece of good news for fans who would be elated by his return. The all-rounder has been part of many famous Indian wins. He is well-known for his six sixes during the inaugural T20 World Cup off Stuart Broad. He was also the player of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup which India won.