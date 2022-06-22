New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh has always been a destructive force with the bat and made himself as one of the popular power-hitters of the game during his playing days. But now the Player of the Tournament in both 2007 and 2011 World Cup has a big challenge to face. We’ll be seeing him in a different role and with a different bat later this month when one of India’s finest all-rounders put on the shoes of a golfer.Also Read - What is The Meaning of Orion Keech Singh And Why Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Chose This Name For His Baby?

Yuvraj will be seen teeing off for the 'Rest of the World' at the Icon Series, where some of the greatest names in the sporting world will team up to face the biggest names of USA sport. The tournament will be staged at the Liberty National Gold Club in Jersey City and will be a two-day event, from June 30 to July 1st.

This will be the first edition of the tournament and will see the likes of Michael Phelps, Michael Strahan, Canelo Alvarez, Ash Barty, Pep Guardiola and Harry Kane among others.

The 40-year old took to Instagram and announced his participation for the upcoming tournament.

‘Calling all Indians in New York and New Jersey, I’ll be heading to New York next week to play in the @iconsseries at @libertynationalgc and we need your support to cheer us on! The first 20 people to use the code “Yuvraj” on the Icons Series ticketing page will unlock a free ticket! Booking fees apply’, he wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, likes of Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, AB de Villiers are the other cricketers, who’ll be featuring for ROTW.