Old Trafford: Cristiano Ronaldo gave a glimpse of why he is rated as arguably the best footballer of the generation – if not the best. The 36-year-old scored a stoppage-time goal against Villarreal on Thursday to help Manchester United win 2-1 at Old Trafford. It was the sheer experience and top anticipation that helped Ronaldo find the back of the net in his record 178th appearance in the Champions League.

His dramatic stoppage-time goal received praise from not just footballers. Yuvraj Singh and Usain Bolt were some of the top athletes who praised the Manchester United icon.

What a game @ManUtd Epic winner by @Cristiano ⚽️🙌🏿 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 29, 2021

If you’ve Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s never over. €15m fee plus €8m add ons – paid in 5 years. This is Cristiano. 🔴 #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/gxfQYpDZlK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2021

Wow! A 95th minute winner from the irrepressible @Cristiano. Astonishing footballer. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2021

It started when substitute Fred put in a cross from the left, then Ronaldo headed to Jesse Lingard, who fed the ball back for the Portuguese to drive home the winner. After scoring the goal, an elated Ronaldo took off his shirt for which he was shown the yellow card.

“This is why I came back, I missed this club a lot. I made history in this club, and I want to do it again,” Ronaldo said after the match.