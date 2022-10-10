Chandigarh: It is no secret that former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh loves football and time and again he has shown his love towards Cristiano Ronaldo. After Ronaldo became the first footballer to breach the 700-goal mark in club football after he scored the winner against Everton on Sunday night. Following Ronaldo’s feat, he received praise from all quarters. Even Yuvraj lauded the Portuguese legend, but he made a factual error in his tweet. It was Yuvraj’s ‘welcome to 700 club’ tweet that created all the trouble. Ronaldo is the first player to enter the 700-goal unchartered territory.Also Read - Samson Has Potential of Yuvraj Singh - Dale Steyn's HUGE Remark After Sanju's Heroics in 1st ODI vs SA in Lucknow

Welcome to the club? App already hain 700 club main?🙄🙄 — Dibyajyoti Dibbs (@itsDibya_dev) October 9, 2022

Welcome? Bhai Goals ka hai

Runs ka nai — Harsh Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@iam_Agarwal) October 9, 2022

I thought he opened the club — Papiii🎭🇳🇬🇬🇧⌚ (@Fynboimike) October 9, 2022

There is only one guy in the 700 club — Johny (@JOHNYJOY2) October 9, 2022

which 700 club are you in my good sir ? — ° (@anubhav__tweets) October 9, 2022

“That is really impressive when you score 700 goals, it is a huge performance,” Ten Hag said. “I am really happy for him, and congratulations to him.

“He had to wait for it but I am sure more goals will come. Every player needs the goals. I have worked with goalscorers, they need goals every season to have that feeling. Once they have some goals, they have the flow. Games go easier. That will happen with him as well,” he said.