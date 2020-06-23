Known to be a fierce competitor in his playing days, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh never missed an opportunity to play a prank on his teammates. Yuvraj always managed to keep the mood jovial in the dressing-room even if it was a high-pressure game. Also Read - I Was Dragging Myself: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Why he Opted For Retirement

On Monday night, Yuvraj shared a hilarious gender-swapping picture of the entire Virat Kohli-led Team India. Most of the cricketers feature in the picture Yuvraj shared on Instagram.

Yuvi wrote from his official Instagram handle, "Who will you select as your girlfriend'? I will reply tomorrow"

Recently, Yuvraj said that when life is at a fast pace, one does not realise but a lot of things have already happened while you are at home for the past 2-3 months. He admitted that he had realised that he was dragging things.

“When you are at a fast pace in life you don’t realise a lot of things and suddenly you are like what has happened here and I am sitting here at home for 2-3 months, obviously for a different reasons. I have got to a stage when cricket was not helping me mentally, I always wanted to play cricket but it was not helping me in a good state of mind. I was dragging myself and thinking ‘when do I have to retire, should I retire, should I not retire, should I play for another season’,” recalled the 38-year-old during a recent chat with Gaurav Kapur.

During the lockdown, most Indian cricketers have been more active on social media – interacting with fans or even chatting with fellow cricketers.