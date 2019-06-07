ICC CWC 2019: Looks like the war of words is underway ahead of mouthwatering India vs Australia World Cup 2019 clash. In a recent promotional video, an actor sporting the Indian jersey id holding on to two World Cup, whereas an Australian counterpart has five. The Indian gets mocked in front of all the other participating teams. Australia has won the CWC five times, whereas India has won it on two occasions. Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden shared the promo video on his Twitter handle and tagged Yuvraj Singh. “Hey @ YUVSTRONG12, this new @ StarSportsIndia promo for ICC # CWC19 is darn good! Did you watch it? Gimme a high-FIVE for # INDvAUS mate! See you guys on June 9,” read Hayden’s tweet.

A confident Yuvraj replied as he felt it was India who is going to win the Sunday blockbuster. “Stop showing off those 5 titles, Haydos. Just to let you know, we’re gonna be TWO good for you in # INDvAUS on June 9,” read Yuvraj’s response.

Meanwhile, both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament, India after one game and Australia after two. It will be the clash of the equals. India has had the upper hand over Australia in the recent past but all that will not count as Australia is a different side now with the inclusion of Steve Smith and David Warner. India would be hoping that the batting comes good against the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.