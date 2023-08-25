Home

Yuvraj Singh, Wife Hazel Keech Welcome Second Child | See Adorable Pic

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife actress Hazel Keech, have become parents for the second time, following the birth of a baby girl.

Yuvraj Singh shared this picture on his Instagram. (Instagram/@YuvrajSingh)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife actress Hazel Keech, have become parents for the second time, following the birth of a baby girl. The Indian cricket legend won the 2007 (T20I) and 2011 (World Cup) ICC Trophies for Team India.

The delighted parents took to their Instagram accounts to share the heartwarming news of their daughter’s arrival, revealing her name to be Aura. Hazel and Yuvraj’s journey began when they exchanged their vows in a lavish Punjabi wedding ceremony in 2016.

On January 25, 2022, Yuvraj and Hazel started their journey when the couple disclosed the birth of their son Orion. In a heartfelt message addressed to their well-wishers, they shared, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj.”

The 2011 World Cup winner revealed the name of his son on the occasion of Father’s Day (June 19). He wrote “Welcome to the world . Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars.”

The Indian cricket legend took to his Instagram handle on August 25, Friday, to announce the birth of the girl child. Sharing the news the Former Indian left-handed batter wrote “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

The Indian cricket legend was the Player of the Series in the 2011 World Cup, with amassing 362 runs from eight innings with having 15 wickets to his name.

