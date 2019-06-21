Recently retired all-rounder Yuvraj Singh will feature in the Global T20 league in Canada and will represent the Toronto Nationals team. The authorities took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement.

The tweet from the official twitter account read: “For all #YuvrajSingh fans! ?? #TorontoNationals get @YUVSTRONG12 for #GT2019.”

Indian players, retired or active, are not allowed to participate in any foreign-based leagues without taking BCCI’s permission. They have a strict policy regarding this and last month Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku Singh had to face the heat for playing in a tournament in Dubai without informing the Board. Yuvraj had sought the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) permission to play in foreign T20 leagues, following his retirement from international cricket.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official had confirmed the development. “A couple of T20 leagues are interested to have him participate in their tournaments and Yuvraj has asked for the BCCI’s nod before moving with the idea of playing in T20 leagues as a freelance cricketer,” the official had said.

Last week, the 37-year-old announced his retirement. He had also confirmed that he would not be participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but expressed his wish to play in foreign T20 leagues. “I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It’s been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL,” the 2011 World Cup hero had said at his retirement event in Mumbai on June 11.

With a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20s and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

