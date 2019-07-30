Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh showed sublime touch once again during the GT20 League match between Toronto Nationals and Winnipeg Hawks. The 37-year-old southpaw hit a brilliant 26-ball 45 cameo to power Toronto to a mammoth 216/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. The southpaw’s innings was laced with two sixes and four boundaries. Yuvraj was timing the ball well in his short stay and found the middle of the bat on most occasions. He ended up on the losing side thanks to Lynn’s 89 off 48 balls but he won Twitter like never before as fans hailed the left-hander from India.

Here is how fans reacted:

“I think when I got out, McCullum asked what was a good score, I said 300, but I think we got a few less. But we bowled well and nearly won the game,” said Yuvraj after the match.