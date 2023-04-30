Yuvraj Singh Wishes Birthday To Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma In Hilarious Way | Watch Video

Home

Rohit, who turned 36 on April 30, 2023, has been one of the key players in the Indian set-up for more than a decade.

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday posted a hilarious collage video on Rohit Sharma’s 36th birthday. Yuvi said that the Mumbai Indians skipper should be proud of how far he had come.

Here is the viral video of Yuvraj Singh wishing birthday to Indian captain:

Happy birthday brothaman 🎂 from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come 💪🏻 hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love 🤗❤️@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uzRtZO6eiL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2023

“Happy birthday brothaman from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come. Hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love,” the ODI World Cup winner wrote on Twitter.

Rohit made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2007 and has since become one of the most successful batsmen in the limited-overs format of the game. Rohit is known for his elegant stroke play and has a high batting average in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He has scored three double centuries in ODIs, which is a world record and is the only player to have achieved this feat.

Rohit Sharma is currently busy with the 16th season of the Indian Premier League. The Indian skipper has a tight schedule as after IPL he will lead India for World Test Championship final which will be held later this year in June and after that Rohit-led India will play in the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played in India.

