Yuvraj Singh Wishes Happy Birthday To Zaheer Khan In Unique Stytle | Watch VIDEO

Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2014 after a series of injuries. He continued to play in the Indian Premier League until 2017.

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wished happy birthday to Zaheer Khan by sharing a video on his Twitter handle. Both Zaheer and Yuvraj were part of India’s squad in the 2011 ODI World Cup where the legendary picked up 21 wickets and India won the title.

Yuvraj Singh captioned ” A very Happy Birthday to the Lazy yet Legendary @ImZaheer – the master of effortless excellence! Lots of love dear brother ❤️ 🤗 ! Can’t wait to celebrate together”

A very Happy Birthday to the Lazy yet Legendary @ImZaheer – the master of effortless excellence! Lots of love dear brother ❤️ 🤗 ! Can’t wait to celebrate together #TinkuJiya 🕺🤪 pic.twitter.com/55PHBsSzEj — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2023

Zaheer was the second-most successful Indian pace bowler in Test cricket, behind Kapil Dev.

Zaheer was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup. He played a crucial role in India’s victory in the final against Sri Lanka, taking 3 wickets for 74 runs. He also played a key role in India’s rise to the top of the Test rankings in 2009.

India is again hosting the ODI World Cup where Rohit Sharma led team India will face Australia M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

India opener Shubman Gill will miss the first as he is down with dengue and in absence of Gill Ishan Kishan will open the innings for India along with Rohit Sharma.

Here is India’s squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

