Yuvraj Singh’s CRYPTIC Response to Virender Sehwag’s ‘Two-Faced’ People Post Sparks Speculations

Fans got to see another instance of the lovely bond they share when Yuvraj came up with a cryptic comment on Sehwag's post.

Yuvraj-Sehwag (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: From sharing the dressing-room together to winning the ODI World Cup, former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh are close to each other. On Wednesday, fans got to see another instance of the lovely bond they share when Yuvraj came up with a cryptic comment on Sehwag’s post. Sehwag took to Instagram and and came up with an interesting ‘two-faced’ post. The post read: “Kuch logon ke itne chehre hote hain ki Facewash jaldi khatam ho jaata hoga. Two – faced people are dangerous, are there any two -faced people you have encountered and your way of dealing with them, please share.”

To this, Yuvraj’s cryptic comment read: “Lol, haven’t we seen a lot of that over the last 20 years.”

Both Sehwag and Yuvraj still continue to feature in the Legends League and the Road Safety World Series.

