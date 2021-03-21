Hours ahead of the Road Safety World Series final, India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on Twitter where he has the company of West Indian legend Brian Lara. The two iconic cricketers use their star power to spread a message on road safety awareness. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND-L vs SL-L Stream Live Cricket Online on Voot App, JioTV, TV Telecast on Colors Network in India

In the video, Lara bumps into Tendulkar and asks him for a ride. Tendulkar asks him to join and that is when Lara inquires if it is necessary to wear a helmet. The Indian Legends skipper responds with a yes. Tendulkar says that it is extremely important for the pillion to wear a helmet as well.

While this message was being loved by the fans of the cricketers, Yuvraj Singh – who is known to be a prankster – cheekily slipped in a comment. He wrote: "Oscar nomination."

Be it riding on the roads or driving on the 🏏 field, wearing a helmet is a must! Let’s not take road safety lightly & always keep safety first by wearing the right helmet.@BrianLara, thanks for helping spread this message mate. 🙂#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1zoW93WdkH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 21, 2021

Oscar nomination 😂 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 21, 2021

Hosts India would lock horns with Sri Lanka Legends in the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series. Both teams have had a good run in the tournament and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards. For India, both Yuvraj and Tendulkar would be expected to play a key role.

They have shown shades of their past and India would hope for a repeat. While Yuvraj has come good with the bat and the ball, Tendulkar has been among the runs in the tournament.

The Lankans would rely heavily on Tilakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya. Given the form, India would have the edge on paper against their neighbours.