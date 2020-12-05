Be it criticising former India skipper MS Dhoni for ending his son Yuvraj Singh’s cricketing career to making controversial political statements, Yigraj Singh has always found a way to make headlines. Once again he seems to be grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. Amid the protest by the farmers against the new farm laws, Yograj has made a hate speech which is facing heavy backlash on social space. Also Read - India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Added to T20I Squad, Cameron Green Released to play For Australia A
Following his hate speech, #ArrestYograjSingh zoomed to become the top trend in the country as fans started reacting to his speech to the farmers against the Hindus.
Here is how fans are demanding the arrest of Yograj:
The farmers gathered at the various borders of Delhi demanding the new laws to be overturned. The farmers are also demanding a Bharat Bandh on December 8 if their wishes are not fulfilled.