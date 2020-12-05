Be it criticising former India skipper MS Dhoni for ending his son Yuvraj Singh’s cricketing career to making controversial political statements, Yigraj Singh has always found a way to make headlines. Once again he seems to be grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. Amid the protest by the farmers against the new farm laws, Yograj has made a hate speech which is facing heavy backlash on social space. Also Read - India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Added to T20I Squad, Cameron Green Released to play For Australia A

Following his hate speech, #ArrestYograjSingh zoomed to become the top trend in the country as fans started reacting to his speech to the farmers against the Hindus. Also Read - India vs Australia: Twitterverse Reckons Steve Smith Will Captain Australia in 2nd T20I Following Aaron Finch's Injury

Here is how fans are demanding the arrest of Yograj: Also Read - Farmers' Stir: Canada Will Always Stand For Rights of Peaceful Protest, Reiterates Trudeau Amid Diplomatic Row With India

He abuses his wife and son @YUVSTRONG12 .

Now he does the same to #Hindus.

He is a parasite & threat to the society and hence should be behind bars #ArrestYograjSingh — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 4, 2020

Being Anti-Modi is your democratic & fundamental rights. But Being Anti-National

/ Anti-Hindu /Pro-Terrorist in the name of being Anti-Modi/BJP is NOT acceptable & shouldn’t be tolerated by government of India at any cost. #ArrestYograjSingh — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 4, 2020

“Ye Hindu gaddar hai, sau saal mughalo ki ghulami ki” Hateful people like Yograj Singh have hijacked the farmers protests to peddle their Anti-Hindu propaganda. “Inki Aurate take-take k bhaw bikti” @NCWIndia please listen to this video and take action against Yograj Singh 😡 pic.twitter.com/ldjiyJyJmO — Atul Ahuja (@Atulahuja_) December 4, 2020

Heard the speech of Yograj Singh. He is openly demeaning Gujaratis and Hindu community. Must be arrested for hateful speech.#ArrestYograjSingh — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) December 4, 2020

Shameful! #yograjsingh father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh abusing Hindus during farmer’s protests. This is not acceptable.. I demand his arrest. @AmitShah ji. #ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/GjuGZ4pqcc — Hardik M Dodiya (@HardikDodiya_) December 4, 2020

The farmers gathered at the various borders of Delhi demanding the new laws to be overturned. The farmers are also demanding a Bharat Bandh on December 8 if their wishes are not fulfilled.