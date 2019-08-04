Global T20: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh showed that he is very much fit and can play franchise cricket for a couple of seasons at least. During a GT20 Canada match, Yuvraj showed off his juggling act to take a catch and send Lendl Simmons packing. It was Jeremy Gordon’s second over and Lendl Simmons had hit the ball hard and Yuvraj was stationed at mid-off. The ball came straight to him and it popped out. On the third attempt, Yuvraj completed the catch with a special leap which also made the catch dramatic and stunning.

Here is the video of Yuvraj’s catch:

Some fans also felt he made a easy catch look difficult:

Stunning??? Thats a straightforward catch that he messed up! — Imo921 (@imorati) August 4, 2019

First drop easy catch , then make this stunning .. huh .. — Pradip Tiwari (@tiwaripradip34) August 4, 2019

Our Indian players have a habit of making an easy catch into a stunning catch. That’s why India have lost so many matches.. — b.agarwal (@babulalagarwal) August 4, 2019

I mean…….he dropped 2 dollies and then caught an easy one. — The Trainee RQT (@TrainingToTeach) August 4, 2019

It was an important catch as Simmons had already hit a couple of sixes and was looking in ominous form. The catch meant that the Toronto National got their first breakthrough. Unfortunately, that did not help as the Brampton Wolves ended up scoring 222 runs in 20 overs. Yuvraj came into bat at the fall of the second wicket. He tried his best to gun down the mammoth total as he scored a 51 but that was not good enough as the National lost the match by 11 runs.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj has been in good nick in the ongoing league. He has registered scores of 35, 45 and 51 in his last three innings and at a good strike rate.