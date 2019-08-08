A second-round match in Global T20 Canada between Yuvraj Singh’s Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers, led by George Bailey, was delayed by two hours after players protested over unpaid wages on Wednesday.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, both the teams had initially refused to take the scheduled team bus for the venue of their match. The players staged a protest in the hotel and demanded their due salaries be paid. “We are not gonna play until we get paid,” an unnamed player from one of the teams was quoted in the report.

The match was scheduled to start at 12:30 PM local time but could only begin two hours later. The organizers, meanwhile, termed the entire fiasco as “procedural issues” in their press release. “The game between Montreal Tigers & Toronto Nationals on Wednesday was delayed due to procedural issues between the players, the GT20 league, and the franchise owners. All the stakeholders had a meeting and addressed the concerns,” read the press release.

However, before the press release, Global T20 Canada in a statement on their official Twitter handle had cited “technical reasons” for the delayed start. The tweet further stated that the match was postponed for a start at 2:30 PM and that it would remain a full 20-over contest.

The match between @MontrealTigers and @TorontoNational has been delayed due to technical reasons. The game will now start at 2:30PM local time. It will be a 20-over-a-side match. #GT2019 — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) August 7, 2019

The press release from the Global t20 Canada officials also said that as a new entity in cricket they were well aware of the hurdles and that they would do their best to popularize the game in North America. “Global T20 Canada management is doing their best to popularise the game in North America and as a new entity in cricket, are bound to come across certain hurdles. On behalf of GT20 Canada, we sincerely thank all the stakeholders, players, and support staff for their constant support and confidence in us. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our sponsors, broadcasters, and millions of fans across the globe,” read the official statement.

Reportedly the issue of unpaid wages is not limited to these two teams. Other squads have also taken similar steps and threatened to not take the field in the play-offs if their dues are not cleared, wrote ESPNCricinfo.