Yuvraj Singh’s VERDICT on Rohit Sharma vs Hardik Pandya MI Captaincy Debate

IPL 2024: Claiming that it gets tough as you get old, Yuvraj revealed he too faced such a situation in the twilight of his IPL career.

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. (Image: IPL)

Mumbai: There has been a lot of talk around the Mumbai Indians franchise ever since they made Hardik Pandya the captain of the side. Questions like what happens to Rohit Sharma now, will he move elsewhere – such questions have dominated social space. Now, former India cricketer has given his verdict on the subject.

“In franchise cricket, it always gets tough as you get old. Every franchise is always looking to promote a young player on whom they have spent a lot, and that is only fair. I have faced this situation too. But then, there can’t be a replacement for experience. Rohit has huge experience and has delivered. But a franchise has to think long term,” Yuvraj told the Times of India.

“A number of young players have been doing very well in T20s. Having said that, there can be no replacement for experience either,” he added.

MI is the most successful franchises in the history of the league and Hardik would like to add to the tally of trophies this year. IPL 2024 is likely to start from March 22.

Mumbai Indians full squad for IPL 2024

Here’s the full squad for MI for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG), Hardik Pandya (from GT), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara , Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma

