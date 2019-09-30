Known for his quick wit and sharp humour, Yuvraj Singh has been on a roll since his retirement from international cricket. The legendary allrounder is not holding back when it comes to expressing his opinion on cricketing matters. He has lately been in the news over his comments around Team India’s selection policy. On Monday, Yuvraj once again took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli and Co. as he posted a cheeky comment on ‘good friend’ Harbhajan Singh’s official Twitter handle.

Legendary off-spinner Harbhajan has slammed BCCI’s selection committee over not considering in-form Suryakumar Yadav for the middle-order spot. He wondered why Suryakumar is being overlooked despite his consistent and strong performances in the domestic circuit. Suryakumar recently smashed 81 runs off 31 balls in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Chhattisgarh. His stroke-filled innings included eight hits to the fence and six hits over it.

Backing his longtime teammate, Yuvraj took a cheeky jibe at the Indian team's middle-order ordeal, saying they are very strong and don't need reinforcements.

Yuvraj posted a cheeky comment: “Yaar I told you! They don’t need a no 4 top order is very strong (sic).”

Lately, the number four spot has become a major cause of concern for Men in Blue. During the World Cup, an unsettled and untested middle-order caused worries for the Kohli and Co. India tried KL Rahul who had to move up the order to open alongside Rohit Sharma after Shikhar Dhawan suffered a broken thumb. The likes of Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant were then tried in the crucial spot without much success.

After the World Cup, India went back to Shreyas Iyer who gave a good account of himself in the ODI series against West Indies. Recently, Yuvraj ruffled a few feathers by saying in an interview to Aaj Tak that he was not picked for the Indian team despite passing the mandatory Yo-Yo test. The Player of the Tournament in India’s triumphant World Cup campaign in 2011, Yuvraj was dropped after the 2017 tour of the West Indies as he was going through a lean patch.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old, who also played a crucial role in India winning the inaugural World T20 in 2007, called time on his career. “Never thought that I would be dropped after being named the Man of the Match in two games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy in 2017.

“I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the Yo-Yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the Yo-Yo test at the age of 36.

“Even after I cleared the test, I was told to play domestic cricket. They actually thought that I wouldn’t be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterward… yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses,” Yuvraj said.