Home

Sports

EXCLUSIVE: Yuvzendra Chahal’s First Reaction After Missing Out On India’s ICC World Cup 2023 Squad

EXCLUSIVE: Yuvzendra Chahal’s First Reaction After Missing Out On India’s ICC World Cup 2023 Squad

Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of India's 2019 World Cup squad where he took 12 wickets in eight matches with a best of 4/51.

A player of Yuzvendra Chahal's qaulity would definitely have given India the edge over other teams in the ICC World Cup. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Is it the end of the road for Yuzvendra Chahal? The answer is probably YES considering the ace leg-spinner was excluded from the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 that was announced on Tuesday in Kandy. The writing was on the wall for Chahal when he was left out of India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023. At that time, BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, has stated that Kuldeep Yadav is better than Chahal at the moment.

Trending Now

When contacted, Chahal refused to comment on the matter. “No interviews, no comments,” Chahal told India.com over telephone.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES