Yuzvendra Chahal A Big Omission, Feels Matthew Hayden After India Name Asia Cup Squad

India named Kuldeep Yadav as the only speciallist spinner in the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowls against West Indies. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden called Yuzvendra Chahal’s omission from the Indian squad for the Asia Cup a ‘big omission’ but backed youngsters like Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill to grab the opportunity with big hands.

The Indian squad was announced on Monday in New Delhi with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma calling the squad in front of the media. Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is the only speciallist spinner in the 17-member squad.

“There’re some big omissions. Chahal in particular, that leg-spinner is such a superb player and (it) must be tough for the selectors because they’ve also got another one in Kuldeep (Yadav)…. he’s a superb player. So, they’ve gone for that as an option,” Hayden said.

As far as Gill os concerned, the right-hander made a name of himself with 890 runs in the IPL 2023. However, he went through a lean patch during the tour to West Indies, hitting just two fifties in 10 matches across three formats.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians batter Varma impressed all with fine outings in the T20I series in the Caribbean, culminating in his maiden call-up to the India ODI side. “(It) is this extreme talent, especially within the batting sense, that brings India to life.

“Gill hasn’t played a lot of one-day cricket for his country yet. Tilak Varma hasn’t played a game of one-day cricket for his country. But that doesn’t mean they’re not able to deliver. And this is what we’ve seen in the IPL.

“We’ve seen names which otherwise you’d have absolutely zero idea of, come to the IPL, not an international stage but certainly an international event, and set it alight. So, I feel very confident in the fact that Indian cricket is in good hands,” Hayden said.

One of the feared left-handers of all time, Hayden said Varma’s inclusion, could be a move with other big events in mind. “In the lead up to World Cups, you’re always going to have some players and we’ve seen the class of Tilak Varma.

“I think it’s a good strategy in terms of not just this World Cup but even potentially getting into the next World Cup (T20 World Cup 2024) as well,” he said. With Varma in, it would be hard fort Suryakumar Yadav, who has had a hard time auditioning for the No 4 position in ODIs.

“The great thing about Team India is that it has got a really solid 1-2-3 combination, similar to Australia. When you look at their last four or five months, they’ve had a really strong engine room,” he said. “They’ve got some good problems to solve through the middle-order.

“If they can fill spots with talented young players like Tilak Varma, it can put pressure on someone like Suryakumar Yadav — I think that’s a good strategy; keep everyone honest in the side and performing, so not a bad move,” Hayden explained,” he said.

