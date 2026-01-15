Star India cricketer BACKS Kuldeep Yadav after Rajkot setback, says, ‘He is…’

Home

Star India cricketer came in support of Kuldeep Yadav after his disappointing performance during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

New Delhi: Star India cricketer backs Kuldeep Yadav after his disappointing performance during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Kuldeep, who is considered as India’s first choice wicket-taking option struggled to make an impact in the ongoing series.

Kuldeep has managed to grab just two wickets, while conceding a total of 134 runs in 19 overs with an average of 67. During the match in Rajkot, the mystery-spinner leaked 82 runs in his 10 overs as Will Young and Daryl Mitchell dominated the spell.

Yuzvendra Chahal came out in support of Kuldeep Yadav

Despite the disappointing outing Chahal came out in support of Kuldeep through social media. In a heartfelt post on X he described Kuldeep as the best spinner in the World.

“Kuldeep Yadav is no.1 SPINNER in whole WORLD! #Champion #AnyFormat @imkuldeep18,” said Chahal on X.

Chahal and Kuldeep, popularly known as ‘Kulcha’ formed a formidable partnership in ODIs. Both of them featured together in 70 matches and picked combined 130 wickets. Kuldeep topped the tally with 70 wickets, while Chahal grabbed 60.

Daryl Mitchell on plan to counter Kuldeep Yadav

Daryl Mitchell said they focused on exploring different options against Kuldeep during the match, which ultimately helped them succeed against him.

“Kuldeep is one of the best bowlers in the world, he can turn it both ways,” Mitchell said after being named Player of the Match, acknowledging the threat posed by the left-arm wrist-spinner.

“It was about adapting to different situations and finding different options against him,” he added, explaining the thought process behind targeting Kuldeep early and disrupting India’s plans.

Ryan ten Doeschate said Kuldeep will rise to the occasion in series decider

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said he believes the spinners to rise to the occasion in the series decider which is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18.

“We probably want to bowl a little bit better than we did tonight,” Ryan ten Doeschate said, while talking about India’s spin performance.

Holkar Stadium has been a favourable venue for Kuldeep in the past, with the spinner claiming five wickets in two ODIs there.

