Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned 30 on Thursday and wishes from his fans and fellow cricketers poured in. But the most-awaited post cam a little later in the day, when India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma – known to be close to Chahal took to Twitter and wished the leggie in the most hilarious manner. Referring to Chahal as 'India's national treasure, Rohit called him a 'GOAT'.

Rohit shared a throwback picture feature the two cricketers when Chahal was a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise from 2011 to 2013. It is no secret that the two bond well.

Rohit and Chahal have often been a part of light-hearted banter which light up the mood of their fans.

The two were also slated to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League which was postponed indefinitely earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. With no cricket happening, most of the Indian cricketers have been away from the game and have kept themselves busy by chatting with their fans or fellow cricketers on social media.

During this period, Chahal also became a TikTok star – posting hilarious videos featuring his family members to enthrall fans.

With ICC postponing the T20 World Cup, the possibilities of IPL using that window to conduct the IPL has grown, UAE has emerged as a frontrunner to host the event.