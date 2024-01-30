By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Turns Raj-Simran, Recreates Iconic Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol’s DDLJ Scene | SEE VIRAL PICTURE
New Delhi: Indian legspinner and his wife Dhanashree Verma have turned as Raj and Simran from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The couple was spotted in the mustard field having a photo session.
Yuzi’s Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals shared a photo of a couple where they were posing as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ. The picture of the couple has gone viral and here is the image:
DDLJ in 2024 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/PlMkEWFOlO
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 30, 2024
