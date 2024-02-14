By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Yuzvendra Chahal DITCHES Dhanashree, Goes on Valentine’s Day Date With Jos Buttler; Watch HILARIOUS VIDEO
In a hilarious video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Chahal can be seen proposing Jos Buttler and then the two go out on a date.
Mumbai: Without a doubt, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, social media influencer, Dhanashree Verma – are a popular couple. Yet, on Valentine’s Day, the cricketer seemed to have ditched Dhanashree and instead, gone on a date with someone else. In a hilarious video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Chahal can be seen proposing Jos Buttler and then the two go out on a date. The clip shows how the two have fun on the date. The clip shared by the Royals ahead of the IPL season is already going viral. Take a look at the clip.
Sorry guys 😂💗#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/BfGU84FHR7
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 14, 2024
