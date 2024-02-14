Home

Yuzvendra Chahal DITCHES Dhanashree, Goes on Valentine’s Day Date With Jos Buttler; Watch HILARIOUS VIDEO

In a hilarious video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Chahal can be seen proposing Jos Buttler and then the two go out on a date.

Mumbai: Without a doubt, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, social media influencer, Dhanashree Verma – are a popular couple. Yet, on Valentine’s Day, the cricketer seemed to have ditched Dhanashree and instead, gone on a date with someone else. In a hilarious video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Chahal can be seen proposing Jos Buttler and then the two go out on a date. The clip shows how the two have fun on the date. The clip shared by the Royals ahead of the IPL season is already going viral. Take a look at the clip.

