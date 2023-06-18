Home

Yuzvendra Chahal has so far accounted 212 wickets in 147 matches (ODIs and T20Is) for India while he is IPL's highest wicket-taker with 187 scalps.

Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut for India in 2016. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Test cricket is considered to be pinnacle of the sport and Yuzvendra Chahal is still dreaming to wear the whites for the national team someday in future. Having made his international debut in 2016, Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to play Test cricket for India.

Chahal has been one of India’s mainstay in white ball cricket and also established himself as a stalwart in the Indian Premier League. The leggie has so far accounted 212 wickets in 147 matches (ODIs and T20Is) for India while he is IPL’s highest wicket-taker with 187 scalps.

Despite his exploits, Chahal is yet to break into the Indian Test team. “Every cricketer has a dream of representing his/her team on the international platform. And they reach the pinnacle when they wear whites and play red-ball cricket. I have a similar dream too,” Chahal told Crictracker.

“I have achieved a lot in white-ball cricket, but red-ball is still on my checklist. I still have the dream of getting the tag of ‘Test cricketer’ next to my name. I try to give my best in domestic and Ranji games so as to fulfill this dream of mine, and I hope to get the opportunity of representing the Indian Test team soon,” added the leg-spinner.

However, despite his exploits in T20 cricket, Chahal is yet to feature in a T20 World Cup for India. Asked about it, the Rajasthan Royals star doesn’t want to pay too much heed into that. “That’s fine, you know. Some things are not in your hands, so I don’t ponder much upon that.

“My focus is on giving my best and performing well till the time I’m playing the game. Be it any match, my aim is to give my 100%. Selection is something that is not in our hands. Whether you’re playing or not, once you wear the blue jersey and be a part of the squad, it always gives you a sense of confidence. At least you’re there, and have to be ready for whatever is coming next,” said Chahal.

