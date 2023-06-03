Home

Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Video Of Playing Gully Cricket, Rashid Khan Has The Best Response

Yuzvendra Chahal is not part of India's squad for the World Test Championship final.

Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted batting while playing gully cricket with some people.

Yuzvendra Chahal has cultivated a huge fan base through his amusing posts on social media platforms. It can be said that his Instagram Reels are just as famous as his googlies. The star leg-spinner, who played for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2023, has now shared another entertaining video. The Reel shows Chahal playing gully cricket with some boys on the street.

Interestingly, Yuzvendra Chahal is batting in the Reel rather than trying to get anyone out. He has captioned it as, “The gully Impact player. Kya bolti Rajasthan Royals.”

Chahal’s video has garnered 3 million views on Instagram. Fans have dropped hilarious comments under the Reel. In fact, some cricketers have also reacted to Chahal’s Reel.

AB de Villiers wrote, “Opening batter.”

Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan commented, “Yahaa to 6 mar dai bhai (At least hit a six here brother).”

Actor Aly Goni wrote, “Most underrated batsman.”

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, has also commented under the Reel. She wrote, “What a fun day.”

The official account of Rajasthan Royals tagged England captain Jos Buttler, who is also part of the team, with the eyes emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)



Yuzvendra Chahal is not a part of Team India’s squad for the World Test Championship final in England. So, the 32-year-old is enjoying a bit of a break from the sports. But his video suggests that the spinner cannot stay away from cricket for too long.

Yuzvendra Chahal had a great season in the IPL and was one of the key performers for the Rajasthan Royals. Although the Sanju Samson-led side missed the playoffs by a whisker, Chahal’s performance will be a positive for the 2008 champions. The wily leg-spinner picked up 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.57.

Chahal who made his international debut in 2016, has emerged as a premier bowler in T20Is. Chahal was almost invincible in T20Is in 2017 and 2018 and picked up 41 wickets in 24 matches. He, along with Kuldeep Yadav, formed a lethal partnership at one point. The spin duo even earned the moniker ‘KulCha’ due to their effectiveness in the field.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be key for Team India’s chances at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He can prove to be a great asset for skipper Rohit Sharma in the home conditions.

