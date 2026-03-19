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THIS star from Shreyas Iyers Punjab Kings reveals a big secret about his life ahead of IPL 2026, says Ive...

THIS star from Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings reveals a big secret about his life ahead of IPL 2026, says ‘I’ve…’

Ignored Indian star reveals a big secret about his life before the upcoming IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big update about star PBKS player's personal life

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will begin on March 28. The opener of the tournament will be played between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Yuzvendra Chahal stops consuming alcohol ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the tournament, the star players from the runner-ups of the IPL 2025 Punjab Kings (PBKS). Ignored Indian star and one of the greatest spinners of all time, Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his incredible bowling performance and wicket-taking abilities. Chahal has made a big damn change in his personal life. However, we are just a few days left for the IPL 2026. The tournament will begin on March 28.

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a big update about his life that he had stopped consuming alcohol for the upcoming IPL 2026. During the podcast with legendary player AB de Villiers, Chahal revealed that he will bounce back in the upcoming season and is eager to win the trophy.

“I’ve stopped drinking alcohol, and it’s been more than six months. I am now 35, so I want to be more active and give my 150% for my team. As a senior player, I want people in the IPL to learn something from me,” Yuzvendra Chahal revealed on AB de Villiers’ podcast.

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Chahal opens up about his injuries in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal also opened up about his constant injuries throughout the last edition of the tournament, “I was a bit disappointed with myself. After the KKR game, I had a rib fracture, and later, my knuckle got fractured. So in the semifinal and final, I wasn’t able to bowl my proper leg-spin. This year, I want to take care of my body first.”

Chahal praises Marco Jansen for his bowling performance in IPL 2025

Chahal praised star South Africa pacer Marco Jansen for his impactful performance for the Punjab Kings and his absence during the final match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“In the final, we missed (Marco) Jansen as he was not there. If he were there, we would have definitely won the championship.”

“The way he bowled throughout the tournament was brilliant, and batting too, he was capable of hitting two to three sixes in the end. We are even more confident now because of the way he is bowling. It’s not going to be easy for the opposition openers,” he added.

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