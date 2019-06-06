As India registered victory against South Africa in their first match of ICC World Cup 2019, Yuzvendra Chahal was the star campaigner for them with the ball at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Wednesday. He returned with a figure of 4-51 which included the much important wickets of the Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis and a set David Miller in the middle overs.

After India’s clinical performance, Chahal was interviewed in his self-proclaimed show “Chahal TV” by his spinning partner Kuldeep Yadav. The leg spinner was asked about his performance on which he credited Kuldeep for giving him the idea where to bowl on that wicket. He said, “As you (Kuldeep Yadav) bowled before me, I got an idea where to bowl while talking to you in the drinks break. I tried to drift my ball towards middle and off to Faf and it worked as he didn’t pick it (the ball that got Du Plessis out) up.”

Chahal also talked about the innings played by Rohit Sharma as he said the opener showed how a senior player should play. He said, “The innings from Rohit Sharma was all about temperament. Initially, it was not easy to bat on that surface, but he showed how an experienced should bat.” He also said the best part of Sharma’s innings was that he remained not out and saw his team home. Riding on the Mumbaikar’s century, India chased the total of 228.

In the concluding stages of the video both the RCB spinner talked about the Indian dressing room and gave the viewers a glimpse of the situation inside after the first victory. “right now, it’s a very positive dressing room after the kind of game we had today. Also, the way Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar started the match, it motivated us all to perform better,” said Chahal.