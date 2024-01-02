Home

Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal Gives Savage Response When Asked About RCB’s Bowling Line-Up Post IPL Auction 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal Gives Savage Response When Asked About RCB’s Bowling Line-Up Post IPL Auction 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal played for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2021 and is the franchise’s top wicket-taker in IPL history.

Yuzvendra Chahal made his name in the IPL while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Image: RCB)

New Delhi: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal trolled Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) bowling line-up for the upcoming IPL 2024 in an online gaming platform, the video of which went viral on social media. Chahal played for RCB from 2014 to 2021 before the franchise released the leg-spinner two seasons back. Chahal’s ouster from RCB didn’t go well with the player as he was not intimidated before his release, creating bitterness between the two parties.

Trending Now

An avid gamer, Chahal made several appearances while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Recently, during one of the online gaming streaming. Chahal was asked about his opinions for the RCB bowling attack specifically after IPL Player Auction for the 2024 season.

You may like to read

The 33-year-old was savage in his response and said ‘Moye Moye’ to the same. For the unknown, ‘Moye Moye’ is a term that originated from a Serbian song, and is one of the trending and viral songs of late.

Yuzi Chahal is trolling RCB’s bowling lineup for the current season…? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/D0jk7n2yQp — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) January 1, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.