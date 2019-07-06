India vs Sri Lanka: India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal again gave his fans a reason to cheer! Usually known for his hilarious nature, he was spotted sitting near the boundary fence on the advertising board. The picture got fans all charged up. Fans found it hilarious and now Chahal’s act has become a viral meme. The Indian leg-spinner is not playing the match as he has been rested for the dead rubber. “When you are not taking wickets in last two-three matches the situation like this,” read one of the comments.

Here is how he got trolled hilariously:

When you are not taking wickets in last two three matches the situation like this👇👇@yuzvendrachahal #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/77XCJTjaNH — Yuvraj Rajpal 21 (@RajpalYuvraj) July 6, 2019

The Best Picture from today’s Match!! Yuzi bhai itna chill rahna hai peace wale time me😅😅😬😁#INDvSL #SLvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/6s4p7JOlwn — Bharat भारत (@DillHindusthani) July 6, 2019

At the time of filing the copy, Sri Lanka was 194/5 in 40th over. Matthews is on 80, looking good for a century.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga