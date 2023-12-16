Home

Yuzvendra Chahal Invites Ab De Villiers To Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2024, Says ‘Even At 50-60…’

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Ab de Villiers played together at Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ab de Villiers.

New Delhi: Yuzvendra Chahal invited AB de Villiers to join Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while interacting with the former South African captain on the latter’s YouTube channel. Both Chahal and De Villiers have played together at Royal Challengers Bangalore. While ABD retired from cricket in 2021, Chahal is still an active cricketer.

During the interaction, ‘Mr 360’, as De Villiers is popularly known, asked Chahal whether he is good enough to play one more season of IPL. “Do you think I have one more season in me? De Villiers asked. Chahal replied, “Yeah, definitely, you can come to Rajasthan now.”

“You know, I was playing with the kids in the nets yesterday and I picked up those small bats that came up to my knee. But I hit a couple in the middle of the bat and I felt, maybe I should hit a couple of balls and have a feel for it again,” De Villiers said.

“Even at 50-60, you can hit sixes. There is no doubt,” Chahal added.

