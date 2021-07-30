Colombo: A day after Shikhar Dhawan-led India lost the T20I series against Sri Lanka, a report suggests that Yuzvendra Chahal and K. Gowtham have tested positive for Coronavirus. The report on Cricinfo suggests that Krunal Pandya and six others – Krunal’s brother Hardik, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, and Ishan Kishan – who were in isolation would return to India later today.Also Read - VIDEO: When Rahul Chahar Gave Wanindu Hasaranga a Fiery Send-Off!

Chahal and Gowtham have already been isolated and fans would pray for their speedy recovery.

The report further confirms that Chahal and Gowtham tested positive on Friday. The surprising bit is that both the cricketers along with the six others had tested negative on Thursday before the third and final T20I.

